Survey shows Bulgarians are wary of US stance on EU

Most Bulgarians view the United States as a “necessary partner” of the European Union but hold reservations about Washington’s approach to the bloc, according to an annual survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) presented in Sofia.



The study examines European attitudes towards the roles of the EU and the United States.



ECFR deputy director Vesela Cherneva said that only 16% of Europeans see the United States as an ally, while the majority consider it a necessary partner that may also act as an opponent in some respects.



In Bulgaria, 44% of respondents described the United States as a 'necessary partner' of the EU. 10% said it was an 'ally', 11% viewed it as a 'rival', and 13% as an 'opponent'.



Thirty-four per cent of respondents said they believed the European Union was a great power, while 48 per cent said it was not.



The survey also showed growing support across Europe for increased defence spending and the introduction of compulsory military service. According to the Bulgarian news agency BTA, support for reinstating conscription is strongest in France and Germany, followed by Bulgaria.



